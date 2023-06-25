Is Katie Holmes Off The Market? Her Rep Addresses Relationship Status After She Was Spotted Getting Cozy With Man In NYC!

Is Katie Holmes no longer single???

For those who don’t know, the 44-year-old actress was last dating Bobby Wooten III for eight months before they ended their relationship in December 2022. A source explained to Us Weekly at the time that the former couple simply “didn’t work out together for the long run,” noting that she was also “no longer [talking] about him to his friends.”

Following the breakup, there hasn’t been anything about her love life to come out – well, until now! Because rumors of her being in a relationship went wild this weekend. Why? She was spotted embracing a mystery man while they took a stroll through the streets of New York City on Saturday morning.

The two appeared to be pretty cozy with each other! But are they an item? Well, her representative is giving everyone some answers! And unfortunately, there is nothing going on here! The hug between the two was nothing more than just a platonic squeeze.

Her rep confirmed to Page Six that Katie is not dating the man. Apparently, the mystery guy is nothing more than her talent agent, Jeremy Barber! He is a partner in the Motion Picture Literary and Talent Departments at UTA – the same agency the Dawson’s Creek alum signed with back in December 2022. You can see the pictures from their outing (below):

Katie Holmes not dating talent agent Jeremy Barber despite warm hug in NYC: rep https://t.co/ZVonpqXTJo pic.twitter.com/egdAvmVoJf — Page Six (@PageSix) June 24, 2023

So it sounds like Katie is still on the market, at least for now! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

