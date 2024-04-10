Exes Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Finally Hook Up With SAME WOMAN On VPR! See How It Happened!

The love triangle between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz has begun!

We’ve known for a while that the former couple were both going after the same woman on this season of Vanderpump Rules. Her name is Tori Keeth, and she’s a 24-year-old singer-songwriter… and a nanny for Scheana Shay. But we had yet to see this insanity to believe it! And now it’s finally airing!

Tuesday’s episode saw the exes both flirting with Tori — and yes, making out with her! Yeah, the former husband and wife both kissed the same girl! Here’s the deal…

Despite getting in trouble for her matchmaking skills in the past, Scheana decided to throw caution to the wind and set up Schwartz with her nanny since he thought she was always “super cute, super fly.” However, it turned out the Scheananigans podcast host should have been playing Cupid for her pal Katie all along. Why? Because she interested in Tori, too! So when Katie later saw Schwartz getting cozy with Tori at the bar, she interrupted their impromptu date to get her flirt on, earning her the title of “c**kblocker” from her ex-husband! He said in a confessional:

“What a little c**kblocker. I don’t know if Katie’s really into Tori or if she kind of wants to compete with me to prove that she’s better.”

But all’s fair in love and war, according to Katie! She had no problem getting in between them, saying:

“If he doesn’t like me taking his girls from him, maybe he should try harder.”

Ha! Katie then pushed Schwartz to join Tom Sandoval in talking to a group of women at another nearby table, effectively swooping in and stealing his date! The two women begin a conversation, during which the 37-year-old sandwich shop owner shares she has never dated a woman — but has slept with one before. Oooh… Katie added in a confessional:

“I’ve always had an attraction to women, but I was with Tom Schwartz forever, so I wasn’t really acting on any of that. But he’s not going to stop me from doing anything now.”

And she didn’t hold back! The sparks were flying between them! Tori even told Katie at one point:

“You’re so cute! You’re making me nervous. You’re so pretty. I want to kiss you so bad.”

And they proceed to do just that! The pair had a full-on makeout session in front of their pals at the bar! Yasss, girl!

But their makeout didn’t thwart Schwartz’s plan to go on another date with Tori! In fact, he told his situationship Jo Wenberg he and the singer went out together the next day! And get this — during the date, they also had a lip lock! Damn! As if this whole situation wasn’t strange enough already, Tom revealed that Katie and Tori went out together the following day. He said:

“She actually made out with my ex-wife the night before we went on a date, which is a little plot twist I didn’t see coming. It is bizarre just knowing that she was playing tongue hockey with Maloney the night before and actually she’s going on a date with Katie today!”

As for who Tori is more interested in? She hasn’t spilled the tea yet! If Schwartz had to guess, though? He believes she “prefers” Katie to him! Wow! It sounds like this love triangle may not last all that long…

[Image via Vanderpump Rules/Peacock]