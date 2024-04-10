Brittany Cartwright Compared Her Lack Of Intimacy With Jax Taylor To An 'Old Tumbleweed' Before Split! Yikes!

Things were NOT going well in Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor‘s marriage long before they split!

In Tuesday’s episode of The Valley, Brittany revealed just how much she and her hubby were struggling before she ultimately called things off in February. And this time, it had nothing to do with a cheating scandal! Getting candid in a confessional, the reality star dished:

“When Jax and I first met it was awesome. We were having sex all the time. 24/7. I mean, we didn’t miss a day. And then it has just changed dramatically. I’m talking, like, twice in the past year. You know the old Westerns when the tumbleweed rolls around? That’s our sex life. I am the old tumbleweed.”

Dang! That’s a terrible comparison. LOLz!

Interestingly, even Jax admitted this was a problem. Later in the episode, the Vanderpump Rules alum opened up about his marital status by acknowledging their chemistry wasn’t as electric as it once was. He said:

“I think it’s safe to say that the romantic spark is just not there right now. I will take blame, yeah. I let that spark fizzle. It’s just not fair to either one of us. Especially it’s not fair to my wife. She deserves to have a man be loving to her.”

Much of this change, he believes, comes from becoming parents. After tying the knot in 2019, the couple welcomed their son Cruz two years later — and thus began the death of their sex life, apparently! The bar owner explained:

“I remember when Brittany was pregnant we were making jokes like, ‘Oh, looks like we’re never going to have sex again.’ I’m not going to lie, it has been a little bit of an issue, because your sex life and your marriage kind of take a backseat when you have a child. It’s a big deal and I don’t want it to become a bigger deal.”

Yeesh! Sounds like they accidentally manifested this dry spell!

But FWIW, they certainly aren’t the only ones to face this struggle. Lots of new and busy parents find it hard to keep the sparks alive once they take on the responsibility of raising kids. It’s also normal to stop making love as often after the honeymoon phase ends. But still, it sounds like the Bravo personalities really hit pause on prioritizing their NSFW time together. And it resulted in the whole relationship crumbling. Not great!!

Even though Britt has given her estranged partner clear instructions on how to win her back post-breakup, he STILL isn’t trying to fix things, according to her. Oof!

While having basically no sex life wasn’t the only thing that tore them apart, it’s certainly proof things were headed in the wrong direction for a while. That sucks! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via WWHL/Bravo/YouTube]