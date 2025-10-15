Katy Perry Romance Is Result Of Justin Trudeau 'Midlife Crisis' Post-Divorce: SOURCE

Uh oh! Is Justin Trudeau‘s romance with Katy Perry all just a midlife crisis?

The former Canadian Prime Minister is currently unemployed — after resigning in January after a decade — and divorced from his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, after 18 years. And since he’s 53 and now dating the pop star, that can only mean one thing! He’s spiraling! A Canadian society source speculated to Page Six on Tuesday:

“Dating Katy may just be Justin’s answer to going to Burning Man. It’s a bit of a midlife crisis.”

Oof.

According to the source, Justin never wanted his marriage to end while he was in office, but his ex “pressed for it.” Now, he’s trying to get his groove back, and the E.T. artist has proven the perfect fix, the society insider went on:

“He is sowing his oats all over again. He’s free from the ties of office and his marriage.”

Another pal said this time in his life is “a big exhale” after having had to be “straitjacketed with his duties” for most of his 40s. But he’s not the only one benefiting from the romance — Katy also just split from Orlando Bloom. One insider expressed:

“They both need a boost and it may be a mutually beneficial thing.”

While they may seem like an odd match, one insider pointed out they have mutual friends in Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez, though they’re not the ones who introduced the couple.

The society watcher suggested Justin’s simply taking after his late father, former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, who dated lots of famous ladies, such as Barbra Streisand to Kim Cattrall. Like father, like son! The confidant dished:

“I don’t think anyone that knows him is surprised that Justin would date someone famous. It does echo his father. It’s in his DNA to do this.”

Plus, he’s always been drawn to the spotlight, the source added:

“[Justin] used to be a high school drama teacher, and I always come back to that in explaining his personality — he wants to be on stage.”

Many others aren’t surprised by his choice. Canadian columnist Shinan Govani, who has covered him for years, pointed out:

“Nobody who knows Justin, or who has followed him for years, ever thought he would just date a ‘civilian’ after being PM. He is inextricably wedded to the spotlight … and is used to mixing with a creamy set. He was pummeled so much here in Canada — unfairly, often — that I think he really does not care what people say about him.”

Inneresting…

As we all know, the pair were said to have “cooled off” briefly after first sparking romance rumors. We’ve now learned that wasn’t exactly the case — Justin just wanted a chance to date in private so they’ve been keeping things a secret. But that plan was ruined when photos of them getting hot and heavy on a yacht dropped this week. If Justin really loved the spotlight, you’d think he wouldn’t be so shy about dating in public!

He’d better get over that frustration, too. Katy’s always been fairly open about her love life! But she’s clearly been willing to put up with the secrecy for now — and that may be because sources said she’s looking for some fun after a tough year. Not only has she been dealing with heartbreak, but she’s faced a ton of backlash. There was outrage and mockery over her trip to space and little success with her latest album, 143. She’s also been embroiled in a legal dispute over a mansion she and Orlando bought in Montecito. It’s been a lot!

Throwing shade, the society source chimed in:

“One person who worked closely with Justin in politics joked to me, ‘Who better than Katy Perry to understand what it feels to have peaked in the mid-2010s?’”

Ouch!

Nevertheless, things could be heating up! Apparently, the artist joined the politician as he scoped out a house for sale in Chester, Nova Scotia, over the summer, though reps for the Firework vocalist denied that she was touring properties with him.

As for how Justin’s ex-wife is handling his new high-profile connection, the society source said Sophie is “bemused” by the yacht pics:

“Years ago, Justin took part in a boxing match against [Senator Patrick Brazeau] and he won. Sophia could be seen standing above him telling him, ‘Be humble, be humble.’ She has always been the ‘Jiminy Cricket’ standing over his shoulder … she knows who she married.”

Hmm…

Reactions?! Do U think this is a midlife crisis?? Tell us in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Jake Shane/YouTube & Sophie Grégoire Trudeau/Instagram]