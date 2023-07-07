Uh Oh! Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend SCRUBS Her From IG Amid Outfit-Shaming Backlash!

This doesn’t look good!

After getting blasted for outfit-shaming his girlfriend Keke Palmer, Darius Jackson has removed her from all his Instagram photos! Uh oh!!!

If you missed the drama, Darius called out Keke for wearing a sheer dress at an Usher concert after a video of her and the musician went viral over the weekend. He argued she was dressed inappropriately now that she’s a momma to their son, Leodis, who they welcomed in February.

Related: Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky’s Problems ‘Aren’t New’ Says Source

For the most part, the internet rallied around the True Jackson, VP alum, and all the backlash had Darius defending himself on Twitter, writing:

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom. https://t.co/qaQH6zWpkA — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Keke didn’t directly address the controversy, but she did expertly clap back by posting a series of HAWT selfies in the stunning dress. Ch-ch-check it out!

In the comments, fans criticized Darius for making his concerns public, and they blasted him for displaying “shaming, sexist, and controlling” behavior. But there was also just a lot of love for Keke, including from Usher, who was spotted commenting on the post:

“The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming”

Very sweet!

Related: Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Wants MORE Child Support!

Unfortunately, the drama is only just beginning for this couple! Fans actually dug through the fitness instructor’s profile and determined he was being a hypocrite when they noticed he posted a thirst trap — even though he’s a father!!

In a February post captioned “dad bode,” Darius can be seen taking two mirror selfies while sitting on his bed in nothing but a pair of boxers! Sooo… that’s okay but Keke’s dress was a problem!? Make it make sense!

Because of the backlash, Darius briefly deactivated both his IG and Twitter accounts on Thursday morning. And when he returned on Friday, fans noticed he’d completely scrubbed his grid of his partner! What!? As it stands, any photo with Keke has been removed, but he did keep those that feature his son. The Nope star hasn’t deleted any of her snapshots yet — but they are NOT following each other on the ‘gram! Oof. We wonder if this is the beginning of the end??

While they are not married, Keke gushed about becoming a mom alongside her partner back in February, telling ET he’s an “amazing dad” who “had the dedication, the patience and the discipline” that made her know she “wanted to have my baby with him.” We’d hate for their little family to get torn to bits all because he couldn’t handle her outfit choices! Thoughts?!

[Image via Darius Jackson/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]