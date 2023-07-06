Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Shames Her For Wearing Sexy Dress After Becoming A Mom -- But She Expertly Claps Back!

Y’all, we really thought we were past the days of men trying to control their women, but we guess not!

On Wednesday, Keke Palmer’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson, came under fire after publicly shaming her for wearing a sexy ‘fit to a concert! WTF?!

It all started on Twitter when Darius quote tweeted a video showing the True Jackson, VP alum getting serenaded at an Usher concert in Las Vegas. She looked stunning in a black bodysuit covered by a sheer dress lining that had black squares on it. Honestly, it really wasn’t all that revealing — at least from the front. It appears to be the back, which highlighted Keke’s bare booty, that had the boyfriend all hot and bothered.

See for yourself (below)!

Usher serenades Keke Palmer ????✨ pic.twitter.com/xbMFlXu7FF — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) July 5, 2023

While everyone else thought she looked hawt AF, her boyfriend had a controversial opinion — and he put her on blast for her outfit choice now that she’s a mother. He argued:

“It’s the outfit tho.. You a mom.”

Damn!

So, just cause she gave birth she can’t look cute anymore?! C’mon, dude! The couple welcomed their first child together, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, in February. And they seemed to be the perfect, happy family… but we guess there’s trouble in paradise! Sigh.

After getting slammed by Keke’s loyal fans, Darius returned to the bird app to hash out his feelings even more, defending himself:

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

He continued:

“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Who said Keke was showing off her “booty cheeks to please others”?! Maybe she just wanted to feel fun and flirty after her body went through so many changes to bring a literal human into the world?! There’s no need to shame her for wearing a dress!

No matter how much public ranting Darius did, it doesn’t seem to have changed his girlfriend’s mind! While she hasn’t directly commented on the scandal, the 29-year-old did clap back by posting a series of selfies of her in the OOTD on her Instagram. Ch-ch-check it out!

Yas, girl!

She clearly doesn’t give a f**k about the baby daddy drama! She knows she looks good and she’s gonna flaunt it! As she should! The Nope star gushed about her super fun night out in the caption, adding:

“I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself??”

Hah! Could that last line be a reference to the drama?! After all, the viral vid in question included all her friends and the performer! So maybe she was throwin’ a lil shade. Darius has made no further comment at this time, though he did deactivate his Twitter and IG accounts as of Thursday morning. Thoughts?! Was he in the wrong?! Sound OFF (below)!

