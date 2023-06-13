Keke Palmer Slams Houston Airport For 'Breast Milk Discrimination' -- They Did WHAT?!?

Queen of keeping it real Keke Palmer is calling out a Houston airport for “breast milk discrimination”!

On Monday, the 29-year-old actress tweeted out to her followers an awful experience in a Houston airport over the weekend. Apparently, while trying to get past TSA, security took issue with the mother of one carrying her breast milk on the plane. And it “ruined” her mood! She wrote:

“Breast milk discrimination at the Houston airport ruined my mood. I should’ve popped my tit out right then because the discretion and comfort of pumping is thwarted with threats to throw out over 16oz my babies food?!?!!! Why is that not a crime?? I’M A MOTHER for crying out loud”

See her full post (below):

Look, we know security at the airport is tight, but that liquid limit counts breast milk?? REALLY?!? (Actually, no… but more on that in a minute…)

Fans in the comments were quick to come to the True Jackson, VP alum’s defense, writing in the replies:

“Oh hell no! Pumping is not an easy task. 16oz is a lot ! That is not right at all!!!!” “Plum Disgraceful! Houston We Can Do. Better!!!” “16oz… I would have caused a scene and popped my titt right out… there are nursing stations at Bush idk if Hobby has them though”

Other commenters were more concerned about the airport’s behavior, though, because it says right on TSA’s website that they’re NOT supposed to take breast milk. Breast milk and baby formula are considered “medically necessary liquids,” according to TSA rules, meaning whoever was threatening to take baby Leodis‘ food wasn’t aware of their own rules. Just terrible!

And sadly, this isn’t an uncommon occurrence, either. Parents flooded the replies with their own airport horror stories, and we can’t help but wonder WHY! The rules are in place for a reason, to keep parents and babies travel-safe, yet mothers — especially mothers of color — are still having to argue with employees over these things. We can definitely understand why this would ruin Keke’s mood!

As you know, the Nope star welcomed her son along with her boyfriend Darius Jackson earlier this year, after she surprise-announced her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live. Since then, she’s been totally open and real about the highs and lows of being a mom — but she says she wouldn’t change a thing. Even when frustrations happen, she said on her Instagram that being a mom is her “greatest gig of all.”

Let’s just hope she doesn’t run into any more trouble when dealing with airport security! Sixteen ounces of breast milk she pumped herself is no small matter! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

