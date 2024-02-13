Keleigh Sperry Shares 'INSANITY' Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl VIP Suite In New BTS Moments!

Keleigh Sperry is feeding Swifties with even MORE content from the Super Bowl!

On Sunday, Taylor Swift invited all her besties into her VIP suite while she cheered on her beau Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Her A-list crew included Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, and of course, Miles Teller‘s wife. And from the new pics and clips that Keleigh just shared, the whole night looked so WILD!

In a new post on her Instagram account on Monday, the 31-year-old actress shared a carousel of memories from the big game, writing in the caption:

“INSANITY, what a night Lana and I recovered. CONGRATS Best day with my Chiefs fam. One for the books #SuperBowl”

In the gallery, she shared a group photo of everyone who was partying in the suite, followed by the HIGHlarious clips of herself and the Summertime Sadness singer getting knocked down when everyone started to cheer (we’re glad she cleared up that they recovered! LOLz!)

She also shared a few shots of her hubby, as well as some videos from the afterparty at The Wynn which included a very drunk Jason Kelce rocking out with The Chainsmokers! Ch-ch-check out all the fun (below):

Keleigh didn’t stop there, though, Swifties! Over on her TikTok, she shared a compilation video of the night set to A Cinderella Story‘s song Hear You Me by Jimmy Eat World. The romantic video shows a lot of behind-the-scenes action, including Donna Kelce in some of the celebrations! But all eyes were on the duo she called “#tayvis” in her caption:

“ congrats !!!! #chiefskingdom #superbowl #tayvis”

Aww!

The ending of the video shows Taylor and Travis hugging after the big win and sharing a sweet kiss.

LOVE it! What a night for the history books! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

