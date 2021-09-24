Kelly Clarkson's New Christmas Song Is Also A Breakup JAM -- LISTEN!

The Halloween season may just be revving up, but Kelly Clarkson already has Christmas on the brain — specifically, a post-heartbreak Christmas!

On Thursday, the Grammy winner dropped her latest song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You), which combines two of her most iconic musical moods: the festive holiday jam and the killer breakup anthem!

While the track’s medley is light and sweet, the lyrics are relatively vicious, as K. Clark sings about enjoying a Christmas after a breakup. The inspiration for this tune likely came from The Voice coach’s real life heartbreak after she filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020 after seven years of marriage.

Whether you consider this track to be naughty or nice, it sounds like Kelly is ready to take on the holidays solo — and we think that’s something many can relate to! Take a listen to the new jam (below).

[Image via Avalon/WENN]