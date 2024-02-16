Kelly Osbourne SLAMMED For Saying Ozempic Critics Are Just 'Pissed They Can't Afford It'!

Kelly Osbourne is all for taking Ozempic for weight loss. And she had some eyebrow-raising comments for critics of the controversial drug!

In an interview with E! News, the 39-year-old television personality — who has been vocal about her struggles with her weight over the years — had nothing but praise for the medication. She said:

“I think it’s amazing. There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn’t as boring as working out?”

That’s great in theory — for those it works for, who don’t have horrible side effects, for instance.

As for the disapproval over anyone using Ozempic for weight loss instead of diabetes management? Kelly feels it all comes down to jealousy — and those critics’ inability to afford the medication:

“People hate on it because they want to do it. And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can’t afford it. Unfortunately, right now it’s something that is very expensive but it eventually won’t be because it actually works.”

Seriously, Kelly? She did not confirm if she is taking Ozempic or any other Type 2 diabetes drug. You can watch the interview (below):

#KellyOsbourne is holding nothing back when it comes to her opinion on the Ozempic trend. pic.twitter.com/G4xQuMRqNr — E! News (@enews) February 16, 2024

Yikes…

As you could expect, people were outraged over these comments from Kelly. Many social media users called her out for being “tone deaf.” Others pointed out that the criticism stems from the fact that it has become harder for diabetics who actually need the drug to get access to it due to the weight loss craze. See the X (Twitter) reactions (below):

“Do you know how selfish you have to be to say this? People with diabetes can’t even get access to something they need” “diabetics can’t get life saving treatment but Kelly Osbourne is putting it down to hating and being broke.” “Kelly Osbourne might be the most tone deaf person in history” “or maybe people are upset that people who ACTUALLY needed (diabetics) do not have access to it as there it as shortage or worried that the long term effects haven’t been fully understood? @KellyOsbourne” “Rich ppl have easy access to healthy food options, personal trainers and chefs but they choose to take ozempic that’s not meant for them and causing shortages for those who truly need them” “The privilege to take a diabetes medication because working out is “boring” and declaring “haters jealous” while diabetics are legitimately fighting to take it for life-saving reasons. Kelly Osbourne’s comments are dangerous and shameful.” “she’s so out of touch and ignorant it’s beyond comical atp it’s just embarrassing”

As the saying goes, think before you speak. And boy, she should have thought before she spoke here! Oof.

And we have to wonder how her mom Sharon Osbourne feels about her comments — considering she has been very vocal about how not “amazing” the drug has been! She repeatedly said she became “too skinny” too fast after having gone “a little too far” with using Ozempic. Her experience with the medication was so bad that Sharon even believed younger people shouldn’t be taking it moving forward! She explained on Piers Morgan Uncensored:

“You don’t throw up physically but you have got that feeling. I was about two three weeks where I felt nauseous the whole time. You get very thirsty and you don’t eat. That’s why I say you have to keep this stuff away from younger people. They will go berserk on it and it’s not right.”

So with all of this in mind, Sharon most likely wasn’t too happy with her daughter’s high praise of Ozempic…

At this time, Kelly has not responded to the backlash. But what are YOUR thoughts on her remarks, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments.

