Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Visit Child Victims Of Kansas City Parade Shooting

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have now visited the first of the Kansas City shooting victims.

In new photos obtained by TMZ, the couple went to the local Children’s Mercy hospital on Thursday where they met with two sisters from the Reyes family who were both wounded during the parade shooting on Wednesday. The football fans, 8 and 10, were shot in the legs and needed surgery to fix their wounds. They’re expected to be in casts for several months with a long road of recovery ahead of them. So sad.

In the photos though, the girls appeared to be recovering well and were clearly over-the-moon about meeting the Kansas City Chiefs star and his famous wife. It also looks like the QB brought them a gift in the form of a mini team helmet, which they both showed off in the snapshots. Cute!

The family — who is reportedly related to Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman who lost her life — thanked the celebs and the hospital staff for making the visit happen, saying in a statement per the outlet:

“We want to give a personal thank you to the staff of Children’s Mercy Hospital and Patrick & Brittany Mahomes for their outpouring care, love, and support.”

#KCSTRONG Below are photos of Patrick & Brittany Mahomes – after visiting with two of the shooting victims. An 8&10 year-old shot while celebrating their hometown team. The family tells us both are ok but have a long road to recovery. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/n83iROmFsE — Malik Jackson (@malikjackson3) February 16, 2024

The children are just two of 22 people injured following the violence. Unfortunately over half were reportedly children 16 years old and younger. The whole Chiefs team was in contact with the hospital immediately after the heartbreak unfolded, and it’s great to see them finally connecting with the victims. We hope it continues — and will help the healing process!

The Chiefs, Travis Kelce in particular, have been criticized online for continuing to celebrate their Super Bowl victory even after such a horrible shooting at the parade. They went through with a previously scheduled private dinner that very night, something Patrick had arranged. We’ve heard it was low-key, but there have still been plenty of detractors saying they should do more. Now it looks like they’ve already started — so perhaps the hate was premature?

Those out there who also want to do more for this family can make donations at their GoFundMe page (HERE), where they are accepting donations to be used to fund the girls’ physical and mental recoveries. They have already raised nearly $60,000. Sending love and lots of healing to these kids and all those impacted!

