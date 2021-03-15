Banned Uber Passenger FINALLY Turns Herself In To Police After Driver Attack -- And She's Facing 4 Charges

Justice is finally being served!

As we previously reported, video of an Uber ride gone HORRIBLY wrong went viral last week when the three female passengers refused to wear their masks, leading to an assault on their driver. The upsetting clip showed two of the three young women coughing loudly and claiming to have coronavirus, grabbing the driver’s phone and mask, and one eventually spraying him with pepper spray while exiting the vehicle.

Now, Arna Kimiai, the banned passenger who grabbed at the driver’s property, has finally turned herself in to police. The 24-year-old was booked on Sunday and charged with robbery, assault and battery, conspiracy, and violation of health and safety code.

Per the local Bay Area CBS affiliate, Kimiai’s attorney released a statement saying:

“We coordinated her surrender with Sgt. Tony Santos of SFPD so it could be handled peacefully and expeditiously. Ms. Kimiai acted appropriately and responsibly when she found out she had a warrant for her arrest, coordinating her peaceful surrender through her legal counsel and the SFPD. We have no further comment at this time.”

Kimiai’s fellow passenger Malaysia King, responsible for the pepper spray attack, was arrested last week in Las Vegas after allegedly attempting to use a fake ID to transfer money at a Bank of America, according to CBS 5 KPIX.

Seems like karma is definitely catching up to these girls. Best of luck to them in their ensuing legal troubles.

[Image via Arna Kimiai/Instagram & Uber]