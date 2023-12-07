Kelly Ripa Was Criticized For Not Being 'Smaller' DAYS After Giving Birth!

Kelly Ripa has an on-set horror story that’ll infuriate many mommas out there!

Before she became the well-known talk show host, the 53-year-old had been a part of the cast of All My Children — playing the part of party girl Hayley Vaughan between 1990 and 2002. A truly iconic portrayal. And although Kelly has some good memories from the long-running soap opera, there were other moments she doesn’t look back on so fondly. Like getting body-shamed only days after welcoming her oldest son, Michael Consuelos!!!

During her Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast this week, Kelly recalled experiencing postpartum depression when she returned to work nine days (nine days?!?) after welcoming her first child in 1997. Her mood soured more when the wardrobe department criticized her for not being “smaller” upon coming back to set! What the f**k?! She only gave birth a little over a week beforehand, and they expected her to already be back at her pre-baby bod?! Ugh. Kelly explained to guest Hilarie Burton:

“The wardrobe people were like, ‘We thought you’d be smaller by now. I was like, ‘Well, I’m not going to be smaller anytime soon. I don’t know much but here’s what I do know. This looks like it’s going to be here for a while. I’m not in any rush.’”

Good for Kelly for sticking up for herself! No one should ever get body shamed like this. They’re lucky she came back that quickly anyway!!

While the television personality tried to put on a brave face, she was going through it on set. Between struggling with postpartum depression and terrible body-shaming comments, Kelly had a really hard time returning to the series:

“I didn’t recognize my body. I was on a soap and I had to go back to work 9 days after, 9 days! It was brutal.”

So, so sad. Even at home, she felt extremely isolated and alone. Despite husband Mark Consuelos’ parents moving in to help with their baby boy, Kelly remembered feeling “like I was on an island” all by herself. She added:

“I think all women who have given birth will tell you that they feel they are on an island. I don’t care what the support system is.”

Plenty of moms undoubtedly can relate to what Kelly went through during postpartum. We’re glad she was open about her experiences. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

Learn more about pregnancy and postpartum rights in The United States HERE.

