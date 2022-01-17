Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Pours Her Heart Out After His Funeral -- Read Her Stunning Words About Losing 'The Most Incredible Man'

Kelly Rizzo is finally beginning to speak out about her late husband, the beloved Bob Saget, who sadly passed away last Sunday. He was 65.

Taking to Instagram to share a throwback photo of the couple on Sunday (above) shortly after the performer’s funeral, the 42-year-old opened up about her “sweet husband” and how she has been processing his passing, writing:

“After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you.”

Despite losing her other half after just six years together, she’d do it all again if she could. As Perezcious readers know, the couple met online in 2015 and knew instantly they were meant to be. They tied the knot three years later.

Related: John Stamos’ Grief Comes In Waves, Says He Deeply Misses Bob Saget’s Texts

The Eat Travel Rock blogger continued:

“Most importantly. I have no regrets. We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I’m so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that.”

That truly is such a gift. It’s also been a gift for Bob’s family and friends to experience the “enormous outpouring of love” the world has shown the stand-up comedian since his death. Kelly mused:

“Bob was a force. I’m sure every one of you out there, whether you knew him or not, was in awe of the enormous outpouring of love and tribute for this special man. It was like nothing anyone has ever seen. I am so appreciative of the kindness and support from loved ones and strangers. Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I’m ok. And for that, I’m eternally grateful.”

Determined to continue Saget’s legacy, Kelly took a moment to call out the Scleroderma Research Foundation, an organization the Full House alum was incredibly passionate about, especially after his sister Gay died of the rare diagnosis in 1996.

Related: Bob Saget & Wife Kelly Rizzo ‘Were Perfect for Each Other’: ‘He Was All About Her’

She also sent a message of love and support to her husband’s children​​ Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. The journalist emotionally concluded:

“Bob had so much more he wanted to do and so much more love to give. And to the best of my ability it will be my mission to share how amazing he was with the world, and try in some small way to keep spreading his message of love and laughter. (No, you will never see me do stand-up). I also want to keep sharing how important the Scleroderma Research Foundation was to him. I just want to make him proud. And to his girls, I will love you all with all my heart, always. Honey, I love you more than anything, forever.”

So sweet! See Kelly’s full reflection (below).

This is the first time Kelly has spoken about her husband in-depth since he was found dead in his Orlando hotel room amid his comedy tour earlier this month. As you can imagine, the shocking death has been a lot for the family to process, but it seems like the funeral on Friday — during which Kelly wore Bob’s wedding ring on a gold chain around her neck — inspired her to share what she loved so much about her hubby in public. We will be thinking of this family as they continue to grieve this devastating loss.

[Image via Kelly Rizzo/Instagram]