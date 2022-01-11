Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Says She's 'Completely Shattered' In Heartbroken Statement

We just cannot imagine having to give this kind of statement. Our hearts are broken in half…

Bob Saget passed away on Sunday, most unexpectedly, at the age of 65. So far as we’ve heard, he had no major health issues, and there was no foul play or drug use involved. It’s been a shock, just completely our of nowhere. For his closest loved ones, we just cannot fathom the impact of such a sudden loss.

Related: Bob’s Full House Family Remember Him

A source told People on Monday that the Full House star’s second wife Kelly Rizzo was “in shock and processing everything.” Soon after she gave a statement to the outlet on Monday afternoon expressing the unbearable grief. She said:

“My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief.”

Oh no… our hearts break for her. She has taken some solace in the countless reactions to his passing, everyone from fans to friends, from co-stars to comics who looked on him with awe. She continued:

“I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.”

The couple seemed so amazingly happy in their six years together, it just doesn’t seem fair they got such a short time. The travel blogger added that she would write much more about her late husband in the coming days:

“When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time.”

So sad…

Kelly’s words come after the statement from his family as a whole, presumably from his three adult daughters, Aubrey, Jennifer, and Lara, whom he had in his previous marriage to Sherri Kramer. That statement read:

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

We will remember — honestly there’s no way we could forget.

[Image via FayesVision/MEGA/WENN.]