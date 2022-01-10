Inside Bob Saget & Wife Kelly Rizzo’s Playful Romance

After his untimely death over the weekend, we are continuing to look back on Bob Saget‘s amazing life.

The comedian passed away over the weekend at the age of 65. He is survived by his three daughters, Aubrey, Jennifer, and Lara, who he shared with his first wife, Sherri Kramer, as well as his second wife Kelly Rizzo.

Bob first met Kelly back in 2015. The travel blogger recapped the beginning of their love story in a TikTok back in February 2021, revealing:

“He saw my Instagram, and he’s like, ‘Oh, it’s not all selfies and bikinis. Like, she actually does stuff. She has this food show and travel show. She seems interesting.’ So he did some due diligence. He called a friend of his who’s also in media in Chicago, a radio host, and was like, ‘Hey, do you know this Kelly Rizzo girl? Is she a bitch?’ And he’s like, ‘No, she’s really nice actually. Yeah, I know her.'”

She continued:

“So then his fiancée reached out to me and said ‘Bob Saget’s gonna DM you.’ And I was like, ‘Eh, I don’t know about that.’ Then he sent this. He said, ‘Hey, want to come to a show of mine, then go out for some burgers and lobsters?’ And I was like, ‘OK, we can be friends.’ And then I was like, ‘Oh no, I kind of like him.’ And then we got married.”



After dating for two years, the actor popped the question in 2017. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight before the wedding, he reflected:

“She’s a great person. … Most miraculously of all, she understands me and I understand her, and she’s very pure of heart. I can’t believe anyone understands me!”

The couple later tied the knot in Santa Monica, California in 2018.

Throughout their relationship, the sitcom star and his bride often shared snaps from their adventures together on social media. That included lots of travel, double dates with Full House co-star John Stamos, and lots of love.

The duo also had to hunker down and quarantine like the rest of us during the coronavirus pandemic, and luckily for us, passed the time by making cute (and very funny) couple’s TikToks.

Despite their years-long relationship, the 42-year-old noted on Instagram that they had only just spent their first-ever Christmas together. She also posted a year-end wrap up of memories with the How I Met Your Mother alum, including the pair poking fun at public perception of their 23-year age gap.

Though their relationship may have been unconventional, Bob and Kelly clearly built a life together that was full of fun, adventure, and genuine affection. We appreciate them sharing so much of their love story with us. Our hearts go out to Kelly during this unimaginably difficult time.

