Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans File For Divorce After 5 Years Of Marriage -- Read Her Statement

In a post that came as a shock to fans, Kelsea Ballerini revealed she and her husband of five years, Morgan Evans, are splitting up.

The 28-year-old country star took to her Instagram story Monday to reveal the sad news:

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

She continued:

“This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here … but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons. With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”

Heartbreaking for the two! But so eloquently said, especially the part about it being a “journey of love” that had to “come to an end.” At least it seems like they’re ending things on relatively good terms!

See the full post (below):

This seemed out of nowhere, but they apparently had problems for a long time — and were able to keep it quiet. A source close to the former pair told People:

“They’ve been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years. They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate.”

So sad when things just can’t work out, despite putting forth your best effort. The Miss Me More singer actually opened up to People last November in a subtle way, saying she and Morgan were big on couples therapy — like the source claimed — and “went all the time,” adding:

“We have really good couples friends that we vacation with, but we also can sit down with and have the hard conversations.”

She also noted in the same interview that she was hesitant to ever marry after her parents’ “super-messy and really drawn-out” split, but eventually came around after having conversations with them as an adult and doing some healing. So sad that she’s now going through a breakup herself. Thankfully this doesn’t seem so messy so far.

The singing duo first began dating in March 2016; nine months later Morgan popped the question on Christmas day. They married in December of 2017 in Mexico and were together for about six and a half years total.

