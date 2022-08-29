Harry Styles Deals With Stray Chicken Nuggets Thrown On Stage In The BEST Way! See HERE!

A fan threw a chicken nugget on stage at a recent Harry Styles concert, and he handled it like a BOSS!

During the Saturday show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Watermelon Sugar singer was bombarded with flying meat! As the chicken nuggets landed on stage, Harry took a moment to pause from performing to address the situation:

“Interesting, very interesting approach. Who threw the chicken nugget?”

Fans then began chanting “eat it, eat it, eat it!” to which the 28-year-old promptly responded:

“I don’t eat chicken, sorry. I don’t eat meat.”

He then appeared to spot the perp before tossing the nugget back in their direction, saying:

“Here, have your nugget back.”

Then, after finding an additional nugget, he seized the opportunity to do some lighthearted teasing amidst more chanting for him to “eat it”:

“First of all, this is cold, and I’m assuming very old. Would you like it back? Why? Alright, here you go.”

He then tossed it back and cautioned the fan against eating it, and promised more could be provided:

“Don’t eat it! Now it’s on the floor! Don’t go looking for it, we’ll get you another nugget.”

Ha! See the hilarious interaction (below):

One thing for sure is any Harry Styles concert will always be a good time — with plenty of surprises! What are your thoughts on the situations, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Images via WENN/Avalon]