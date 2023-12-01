Kelsea Ballerini Talks Game-Changing Sex With Chase Stokes: 'A Whole New World'

Is it getting hot in here, or is it just Kelsea Ballerini?!

Turn away, country star momma Carla Denham, because the 30-year-old Tennessee native is spilling all the tea on her sex life with her Mountain With A View — AKA her boyfriend Chase Stokes! And the naughty details are super spicy!

On Thursday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the songstress opened up about her newfound love for intimacy, all thanks to the Outer Banks star:

“Mom, turn [the podcast] off! Mother, turn it off! … [I’m] having a nice time.”

Ooh, do tell!

The Peter Pan singer sadly confessed to host Alex Cooper she “always felt” sex was something that was just for the benefit of her partner — but Chase has completely changed her mind:

“My experience with it was very performative and for the other person. And it don’t be like that anymore.”

Yes! You go, girl! Move over, Morgan Evans, sounds like The Uglies star is giving her something she’s never had before…

Kelsea went on to open up about how she didn’t “understand” how sex could be a “connector”:

“I didn’t understand how it could be a real connector in a relationship. I never understood that. I always thought that it was just something that you did because that’s who you do it with. You know? And, no, no, no — now I realize it’s a connector for people … The safety it gives you is so beautiful. You get to know yourself and it’s a whole new world.”

According to the country crooner, five years with her ex hubby doesn’t even compare to 11 months with her new man. That bold confession just might explain all those Drew Taggart rumors…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Kelsea Ballerini/Instagram/Judy Eddy/WENN]