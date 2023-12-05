Travis Kelce's Sister-In-Law Sides With Taylor Swift In Joe Alwyn Story Controversy!

Travis Kelce‘s sister-in-law is on team Taylor Swift!

As we’ve been reporting, the 33-year-old has been in the midst of a WILD controversy with DeuxMoi. ICYMI, the gossip site posted an Instagram Story with the claim Tay Tay had gotten married (though not legally) to her ex Joe Alwyn a few years prior. Tay’s longtime publicist Tree Paine went OFF in a super rare public statement on X (Twitter). She said at the time:

“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

Yeesh!

Also in a rare move, Deux doubled down, saying she’d heard from reliable sources the ceremony absolutely happened. She had no knowledge of the legality of it, but she was convinced they’d at least gone through the motions, with guests and cake.

Related: Taylor Back To Cheering On Travis & Fans React To Her Chiefs-Inspired ‘Fit!

A HUGE mess to say the least, but it’s good to see the Anti Hero songstress’ new crew is in her corner! Kylie Kelce, wife of Travis’ brother Jason Kelce, made it clear where she stood in the entire ordeal. Over the weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles WAG showed her support by liking a post on the ‘gram from The Today Show about the situation.

Ch-ch-check out the post she dropped a heart on (below):

Swifties were quick to notice the like, with some of them making comments on social media about Trav’s sister-in-law’s subtle support of the superstar:

“I hear you, Kylie” “Kylie Kelce is so cool. So glad she supports Taylor publicly!” “Kylie publicly supporting Taylor (and tree) by liking this is such queen behavior” “reason 917282819 that WE LOVE KYLIE KELCE”

All the Kelces love Taylor, it seems! And of course they’re about to get into the Taylor rumor-denying business themselves now… Seems like they’ve got their eyes open about it! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Kansas City Chiefs/New Heights/YouTube/MEGA/WENN/Avalon]