Kylie Jenner Shows Off Natural Hair In Rare Makeup-Free TikTok! Look!

Kylie Jenner is showing it all off! How it REALLY is!

The Life Of Kylie alum took to TikTok on Sunday to drop a new “get ready with me” style video. But instead of getting super glammed up from the start, or relying on stealth edits and Photoshop tricks like social media users constantly accuse of all the KarJenners, she went au naturel!

Related: Kylie Enjoys Being ‘Courted’ By Timothée Chalamet! Awww!

In a video sent out to her 52 million TikTok followers, Kylie greeted them with a good morning clip. In it, she showed her messy, unruly, and healthy hair totally free of wigs, extensions, or overdone products! As she tamed the wild mane on cam, the KUWTK alum looked at the lens and said:

“This is my natural hair. We’ve been embracing and we’re on a health journey, so I haven’t been wearing any extensions and this is what we’re dealing with.”

And it was gorgeous AF, too!

From there, the Kylie Cosmetics queen went through her simple makeup routine and gave fans some insight into how she gets glammed up for an average day.

The makeup looks great, but the hair is what really came through. Snaps and claps for a healthy head of luscious locks!! Ch-ch-check it all out for yourself (below):

Love that!

Fans agreed — mostly. Down in the comments, thousands of fans popped up with reactions and responses like these:

“I love the fact that she’s being more and more natural” “you are so much prettier without makeup” “She has so much natural beauty. I don’t understand why she thinks she needs anything.” “Healthy hair queen” “good to hear that at least your hair is natural” “Honestly I love Kylie for being Kylie. No matter what scandal she’s still one of my fav celebrities”

Of course, Kylie is coming off a wave of criticism over comments she made earlier this month to HommeGirls. In a cover story for the mag, she denied accusations that she got plastic surgery in the past — and that did NOT sit well with fans.

Now, it would seem like the Kardashians star is trying to keep things casual a bit with this natural beauty angle. Ya know??

What do y’all think, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/TikTok]