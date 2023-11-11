Kendra Wilkinson Reveals She ‘Recently Finished Treatment’ For Depression & Anxiety: 'Back On My Feet'

Kendra Wilkinson is opening up about her mental health journey.

Two months ago, a rep for the 38-year-old former Playboy model told TMZ she had been overwhelmed with life as she struggled to manage being a single mom raising her 13-year-old son Hank IV and 9-year-old daughter Alijah and working her real estate job. W being unable to sleep due to a panic attack, Kendra decided to go to an emergency room in Los Angeles to receive treatment. However, the rep noted she was not admitted and went home “shortly” after her arrival.

Kendra hadn’t spoken out about the ordeal at the time. But now, she’s sharing an update with everyone about her mental health for the first time. The reality star took to Instagram on Saturday to share that she “recently finished treatment” for her anxiety and depression and is feeling much better now:

“I just recently finished treatment for my depression and anxiety. Beyond happy to share this information since there were articles written about it. Might as well give you the full update. Lol Being a solo act can get heavy sometimes and life can get challenging but i do the best I can and push with positive energy. Back on my feet. Happily working in real estate, taking care of my babies and myself. Great friends. Heart is full of gratitude!!!”

