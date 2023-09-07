Kendra Wilkinson Rushed To ER -- And Ex Hank Baskett Was By Her Side The Whole Time!

Yikes!! Kendra Wilkinson rushed herself to the emergency room after suffering from what turned out to be a panic attack!

A rep for the reality star told TMZ on Wednesday the former Playboy model was feeling overwhelmed with life, specifically raising her son Hank IV, 13, and daughter Alijah, 9, as a single momma and managing her real estate career on top of that. She reportedly didn’t sleep Tuesday night and decided to seek some medical help after suffering a panic attack on Wednesday. Scary!

Related: 90 Day Fiancé Star Says He NEVER Went Missing In The Amazon?!



The 38-year-old went to an LA-based ER, where one person claimed she begged for someone to get her a doc when she arrived. That said, contrary to initial reports, her rep told Us Weekly she was not admitted to the hospital! The spokesperson confirmed later on Wednesday:

“She is going home shortly.”

Thankfully, she had her ex-husband Hank Baskett by her side in the ER, per TMZ.

Wow, their relationship really has grown into something beautiful, hasn’t it? The pair split in 2018, finalizing their divorce in 2019. Since then they’ve been rebuilding, and by 2021 they were “stable” again, with Kendra telling Us Weekly that “time heals all.”

But like… all? Even a massive cheating scandal? Maybe so! Just three months ago she hinted to Us there was a chance the great coparenting relationship could blossom back into romance, saying:

“It’s good enough and if later down the line things happen, then they happen. I will always love him and I loved him once. Love doesn’t just go away.”

Wow! And now he’s escorting her to the hospital? Seems like they’re doing pretty great. Of course, we’re mostly just glad she wasn’t alone during the health scare! Panic attacks can be terrifying!

So far, the Kendra Sells Hollywood star has not commented on the ordeal, but this is not the only time she’s struggled with her mental health. When she got divorced, she was open about dealing with depression following so much change in her life. We’re sending her lots of love and good vibes!

[Image via Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram/Judy Eddy/WENN.]