RHOA's Kenya Moore Tells Story Of 'Disaster' Date With Kanye West!

Long before Kanye West realized the love of his life was himself — sorry, we mean his loving wife Kim Kardashian West, obviously — he was just another single guy out there on the dating scene, having one night stands.

One woman who succumbed to his charms? Kenya Moore, future star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. During a virtual visit to The Wendy Williams Show on Friday, the Bravolebrity spilled the tea on her night with Yeezy. And the tea was not so sweet.

From the hot seat she confirmed the two had shared a date once upon a time:

“I did go out with Kanye once. That was a disaster.”

Ooh, do tell! The now 49-year-old admitted she went back to Ye’s place — but things did NOT proceed from there as Kanye’s seduction technique left a lot to be desired:

“Somehow, we ended up going to his house and there was, like, some very explicit things on TV.”

Porn?! They went back to his place, and his big move was to put on porn?!?

Kenya says Kanye abandoned her in his giant estate, and she quickly found herself turned around:

“I was lost, he left me alone, I was just there for like five minutes, wandering around his house. When I followed the noises, he was watching something on TV that he probably shouldn’t have been.”

We can’t believe he thought that would work! Or… did he just decide he didn’t care if she was there, it was porn time? Either way, it didn’t work for the beauty queen, who found her way to the nearest door:

“So, that was my exit! As much as I love him, it was just the craziest thing.”

Ch-ch-check out the full interview for more questions about Kenya’s sex life (below)!

This is not the first time someone who hooked up with Kanye had a less than glowing review.

Back in 2016 the Jesus Walks rapper slut-shamed his ex Amber Rose, calling her just “a stripper” — leading her to infamously clap back:

“Awww @kanyewest are u mad I’m not around to play in ur a**hole anymore? #FingersInTheBootyAssBitch “

That’s more of a kink shame than we’re comfortable with, but the man clearly brought it on himself.

The wild thing is they reportedly dated for over a year. We wonder if he tried out the ol’ ‘Oh look it’s porn’ act on her first…

What’s the biggest disaster date YOU ever had, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Nikki Nelson/Daniel Deme/WENN.]