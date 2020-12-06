Matthew Perry Accused Of Guilt Tripping Pregnant Ex To Score Drugs For Him & More Bad Behavior

Addiction is a monstrous force.

Just ask Kayti Edwards (not pictured above), who says Matthew Perry used to guilt trip her into scoring drugs for him while she was pregnant back in 2011.

According to DailyMail, Edwards claims Perry — now engaged to Molly Hurwitz (pictured above) — had an addiction so severe it resulted in him taking 80 Vicodin a day, once wandering into the neighbor’s pool naked, and supergluing his hands to his legs. How does she have access to all this supposed knowledge? She says she spent a lot of time with him in the early ’00s, even becoming his lover at one point.

Fans of the Friends star know the 51-year-old actor has been open about struggles with substance abuse, but these new allegations certainly paint a darker picture.

So why did he want a pregnant woman scoring for him? She alleges:

“He [would say], ‘No one’s going to pull over a pregnant girl. Don’t worry.’ ‘He would set it up and say, ‘Ok, go to this address and meet this person, they’re going to come out and hand you a bag’.”

Oof..

She goes on to claim the drugs given would often be “a smorgasbord” of various pills and cocaine, with heroin and crack sometimes making an appearance.

“There were times I’d be like, ‘How can somebody do this much stuff and not die?'”

She also interviewed with The Sun, saying:

“I look back and think, ‘What kind of friend was I?’ [But] I wanted to help him. He’d give me this guilt trip like, ‘If you don’t get me this I’m just gonna go there myself and walk downtown.’ ‘I was like, ‘No, no, no, I’ll just do it for you” because I didn’t want him in his state of mind to A, be driving, and B, be wandering around the streets… It was kind of weird, our relationship turned toxic. I couldn’t say no.'”

Edwards says their relationship was never that of official dating, just hooking up on occasion with her apparently wanting to make sure he never got busted. She also claims the embattled star was short on real friends (including Friends co-stars) amid addiction, elaborating:

‘They didn’t want anything to do with him, he was kind of on the outs with them, only because they didn’t want to see him like that, it was really hard.”

Yeah, it can be really hard to keep giving yourself to a person who needs help but isn’t ready to get it.

Apparently the situation was so bad, she says, he’d even ask her to deliver the drugs at work! You know, on set! The Mr. Sunshine set, specifially.

“I remember I would go to Paramount, up to the gate, and I’d say, ‘I’m here to see Matthew’. I would drive through and he would just be in the trailer. I would think, ‘How can you be working right now?'”

Yeesh. Like we said, addiction is a powerful demon.

Perry, for his part, did go to rehab multiple times — first in ’97, again in ’00, and once more in ’11 — reflecting on his struggles in 2015 to The Hollywood Reporter:

“I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my life. I learned a lot from my failures. But the best thing about me is that if an alcoholic comes up to me and says, ‘Will you help me stop drinking?’ I will say, ‘Yes, I know how to do that.'”

Like many people, his substance abuse developed during a bout with prescription pills. You see, he endured a jet ski accident in the ’90s — an event that clearly changed his life forever.

Here’s hoping he never has to go back to that darkness — and that the darkness never endangers another.

