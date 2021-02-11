Kevin Hart’s Personal Shopper Allegedly Stole $1M From Him!

Someone’s wallet is hurting…

Kevin Hart’s personal shopper Dylan Jason Syer has allegedly stolen more than $1 million from the actor by using his credit card for unauthorized purchases. The 29-year-old was arraigned on Wednesday in Queens Supreme Court, revealed Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Through his personal shopping business, Sire Consulting, LLC., Syer first began working with the comedian in 2015. It was then that he was given Hart’s credit card information “with the understanding that he would only make authorized purchases.” But of course, he allegedly didn’t abide by that.

Over the course of 19 months, the scammer built up a hefty collection of luxury items, as well as $250,000 worth of cash and goods found upon a home investigation Wednesday. The DA announced:

“With Mr. Hart’s stolen money in the defendant’s bank account and at his disposal, the defendant then purchased thousands of dollars of fine art and other collectibles, and at least 5 Patek Phillipe watches valued at more than $400,000. Among these art and collectible purchases was a Sam Friedman painting, at least 16 Bearbrick collectible dolls, 5 KAWS collectible dolls, and two Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere bags.”

Wow! If convicted as charged, Syer is facing up to 25 years in prison. This incident definitely serves as a warning that we are all susceptible to fraud, so keep your private info safe y’all!!

