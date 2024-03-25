Khadlaj Perfumes Unveils Influencer Division Following Viral Success Of Hareem Al Sultan

Khadlaj Perfumes, a heritage brand with 40 years of legacy in the United Arab Emirates, has announced the expansion of its operations into the influencer market following the viral success of its fragrance, Hareem Al Sultan. The move aims to cement Khadlaj Perfumes as a major player in the global perfume industry, particularly in the USA.

Through the years, Khadlaj Perfumes has maintained its commitment to creating high-quality fragrances by sourcing the finest ingredients and employing time-honored perfume-making techniques. This commitment to excellence has not only endeared the brand to its loyal customers in the UAE, but has also paved the way for its international acclaim.

Hareem Al Sultan became an overnight sensation when a renowned New Jersey influencer featured its enchanting aroma, sparking widespread acclaim. This fragrance, characterized by its unique blend and exotic notes, outperformed mainstream brands to become the most viral perfume of 2023. The vast brand awareness and sales surge have propelled Khadlaj Perfumes onto the global stage.

Under the leadership of CEO Asif Iqbal, Khadlaj Perfumes is embarking on an ambitious journey to become the largest perfume house outside of Paris. Iqbal, who carries on the legacy of a family business founded by his father, said:

“Our passion for fragrance is what drives us. We’re excited to offer influencers a platform to monetize their fame by creating their own signature scents.”

The launch of the influencer division aims to harness the power of social media and personal branding. Influencers across the globe can partner with Khadlaj Perfumes to develop personalized fragrance lines, tapping into a market that values

authenticity and individuality.

Khadlaj Perfumes encourages consumers and interested influencers to visit their website to explore partnership opportunities and the possibility of creating their own line of perfumes. Retailers and companies looking to feature Khadlaj products are also invited to get in touch to discuss listings and collaborations. In line with the brand’s expansion, Khadlaj Perfumes is available for inquiries from the press and potential collaborators. Join Khadlaj Perfumes as they chart a new course in fragrance history, where tradition meets innovation, and every scent tells a story!

[Image via Khadlaj Perfumes]