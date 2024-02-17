Khloé Kardashian Accused Of Photoshopping Her CAT’S FACE!

Did Khloé Kardashian go way too far with the photoshopping this time? Fans think so!

The 39-year-old reality star — who has been called out a lot over the years for editing her social media posts — dropped some snapshots of herself and her two children celebrating Valentine’s Day on Wednesday. It was a super sweet post to commemorate the holiday. However, many people were not paying attention to the Valentine’s Day festivities whatsoever! Instead, one picture of their cat, Grey Kitty, sitting on the floor wearing a pink collar had everyone doing a double-take and talking about it! Swipe to check out the image (below):

Don’t see the issue? Here is the deal! When the pic dropped, fans immediately noticed the feline looked different. They pointed out that Grey Kitty’s eyes were a different color, her whiskers were “blurred,” and her overall features appeared unnaturally smooth. All of this led her followers to believe Khloé FaceTuned her cat’s face! See the reactions (below):

“Even the pets aren’t safe” “Even the cat got work done” “Not you facetuning the cat!” “Omg your cat does not look real” “In other pics the eyes are bright green, these eyes are turquoise blue!” “You can see the inconsistencies and blurs on the whiskers.” “This is a Russian blue. I have 2. They are very very beautiful cats but they don’t look like this” “Did she FaceTune off the whiskers ??” “these damn beauty standards are getting out of hand.”

Yikes!

Khloé has not responded to the accusations yet. But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Khloé photoshopped her cat? Let us know in the comments below.

