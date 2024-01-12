The REAL Reason Larsa Pippen Deleted That ‘Photoshopped’ Bikini Picture!

Larsa Pippen’s latest thirst trap is causing a lot of drama!

The Real Housewives of Miami star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of herself sitting on a lounge chair on the beach while sporting a black two-piece swimsuit. In the photo, Larsa leaned back on the chair, with her nether region front and center since she bent her right leg and left her left leg in the sand. Check it out (below):

Larsa Pippen deletes ‘Photoshopped’ bikini picture after fan backlash https://t.co/XFSsorPXiK pic.twitter.com/QKr87WRFqK — Page Six (@PageSix) January 11, 2024

Wow! Naturally, people had a lot to say about the sexy image! And spoiler alert — a lot of it was negative! Some social media users called her out for heavily editing the pic as her skin appeared to be flawless. However, others had a completely different issue! They believed her pose was too risqué since her legs were open. See some of the reactions (below):

“Holy hell photoshopped.” “Bro this soooooo edited it’s sad.” “Close your legs there is no need for this kind of pic” “Do people no longer feel the need to have a skill set or a talent or are we all just going to throw our vag around and call it a day?” “Don’t need to see all that! Don’t you have teenagers?? Be a role model, Mom!”

Jeez! So harsh!

She can show off her body if she wants — even as a mom! And that is exactly what many Larsa fans took to the comments to say while defending her picture:

“She’s covered her woman parts, I don’t see the problem.” “Let her live she’s beautiful! We are all going to die one day. Let her live!!!”

Despite having plenty of positive remarks about her post, Larsa noticeably wiped it from her account later! So did she have second thoughts about the picture? Did Larsa realize perhaps the photos were too photoshopped? Was she upset by the negative comments? Well, her haters had nothing to do with her deleting the image! At least not ALL of them…

Her dad apparently agreed with her followers! He also wasn’t a big fan of the provocative snap and asked Larsa to delete it! The Bravolebrity explained to People on Thursday:

“My dad sent me a text yesterday and said, ‘You published a photo and I think you need to take it down.’ And when my dad texts me stuff like that, I listen! I think my dad got wind of all the stuff that was being put out there. My family’s really traditional and old-school – I’m the one that’s always pushing the envelope with them, you know? So when he texted me that, I just deleted it. I just didn’t want to upset him. It wasn’t worth me not making him happy at that moment.”

We may not agree with a dad asserting so much control over their grown daughter like that, but like she said, she just didn’t feel like it was a worthy battle to pick. Larsa added:

“They’re not always happy with me. They’re very conservative. They like to live very low-profile — they don’t like all the hoopla I feel like, for me, that’s all I’ve known. So I’m very comfortable in craziness and they’re not.”

So she often struggles with making sure her actions don’t negatively impact her family while also trying to just live her life! Larsa said:

“I don’t know, sometimes I feel like I shouldn’t do too much because I feel like they get affected by my actions. But I also have to live my life, you know?”

Very true! But it appears Larsa chose to simply remove the bikini picture instead of fighting back this time. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Larsa Pippen/Instagram, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]