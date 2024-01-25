Khloé Kardashian Is 'Giving Mob Wife Vibes' In New Bikini Pic! LOOK!

Khloé Kardashian is embracing the mob wife aesthetic!

The 39-year-old Good American founder took to Instagram to share a sexy picture of herself sporting a bikini… in the snow. Yep, she stripped down into a bathing suit while out in the cold! But don’t worry, she does have something to keep her warm. Khloé paired the bikini with a furry gray coat, a large black bucket hat, and boots.

Related: Khloé Struggles Not To Be A ‘Petty Bitch’ & ‘Badmouth’ Tristan Thompson!



The Kardashians star, of course, went full glam when it came to her makeup. Alongside the snapshots of herself, she wrote in the caption:

“It’s giving mob wife vibes…. Faux mob wife of course.”

Ch-ch-check out the pic (below):

Wow!!

Of course, Koko is referencing the recent viral mob wife aesthetic on social media. For those who don’t know, the trend consists of wearing animal prints, fur coats, heavy makeup, French manicures, voluminous hair, and flashy jewelry. Think of what the ladies looked like in The Sopranos, and you’ll get the picture! So the clean girl look from last year is basically out! Now we guess everyone, including Khloé, is bringing back the mob wives vibe??

Reactions to the image, Perezcious readers? Do you love the trend? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]