Khloé Kardashian Struggles Not To Be A 'Petty Bitch' & 'Badmouth' Tristan Thompson All Day!

Some days, Khloé Kardashian wishes she could just be a “petty bitch” and publicly trash her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson! But to keep the peace between them, she tries her best to bite her tongue.

In an interview with tmrw magazine, the 39-year-old reality star shared that she often struggles with pushing her negative feelings about the basketball player aside and choosing to be “nice” instead. Khloé explained:

“With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. It’s way harder to be nice. It’s way harder when you’re really mad at someone, it’s really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!’ Trust me, that’s not how I feel every day.”

However, the Good American founder pointed out she “had to learn to take control of my feelings” — even when feels like being a “petty bitch” toward him:

“There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I’ll never regret being a nice person. Do I have days I want to be a petty bitch? Of course! But I sort of do that privately.”

Good for her for taking the high road as much as possible — despite years of dealing with Tristan’s constant betrayal! Between him cheating on her before giving birth to their daughter True, kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods, and then fathering a child with Maralee Nichols just before they conceived their second kid via surrogate, she must have a lot of things she wants to say to the world! And frankly, it wouldn’t even be that petty!

