Khloé Kardashian Schools Fans After 'Long Feet' Photoshop Accusations!

Khloé Kardashian is laughing off your photoshop criticisms!

The KUWTK star and noted shapeshifter took to her social media account to clarify a few things about the latest her Good American photoshoot after fans were sent into a tizzy over what they saw as very obvious photoshopping.

When the brand’s official Instagram account posted pics from its new shoe campaign on February 23, observers couldn’t help but notice that KoKo’s feet were stretched out to the point where they were giving off major funhouse mirror realness. See (below):

Yup, those are some big dogs — and they had people barking!

Users wrote comments like:

“Why are her feet so long?” “Who cleared this photoshop?” “I love the brand and fit of the jeans. I strongly dislike this ad. It’s unrealistic. And just make girls think they need to do this crud to their own photos. Be real. Be you. Be authentic. We like you for you, Khloe. Not for the photoshopped version.” “The pictures are too elongated. It started with the latest Skims ad. Stop this.”

Clearly, folks were not happy about Khlo’s freaky foot illusion — especially given the KarJenner’s history of photoshopping their IG pics and perpetuating unrealistic expectations of the female form.

But the reality star didn’t quietly tip-toe away; she addressed the criticism head on, telling fans that this wasn’t a case of photoshop, but a camera lens that “elongated” parts of the snap! She tweeted:

“HA I’m cracking up! 4a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect. The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers… it’s just the lens guys.”

Sure, it’s a fisheye lens. Anyone who watched all those Hype Williams music videos in the late ’90s is familiar with the distortion.

You can also see the effect on a different part of her body in one of the preview pics from a few days ago…

No one was complaining then! Ha!

Later on, KoKo was still laughing at those who thought she was trying to pass this off as the actual dimensions of her body. She added:

“I mean..LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?! It’s the angle and the type of lens. And personally I think this camera lens is so f**king cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I’m happy with them.”

Hmmm… maybe if she didn’t have so many photoshop scandals no one would have gotten it so twisted?

What do U think about this??

