Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About People Who Think She's Had '12 Face Transplants' -- 'I Just Want To Understand Why'

Stop saying Khloé Kardashian has undergone **checks notes** 12 face transplants!

Wait, WHAT?!

The 37-year-old reality TV star is speaking up about persistent social media rumors floating around her world in a new interview, and she’s clearly sick of the shady s**t! Of course, we’ve been reporting on Khloé’s newly-released turn on Dear Media‘s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, which dropped on Tuesday. And in another key segment on that show, the Revenge Body host got candid about some of the most outlandish claims she’s seen about her supposed DOZEN cosmetic surgeries!

Speaking to host Amanda Hirsch about the rumors that have dogged her for years, Khloé reveals one crazy claim that really irked her! The Good American founder explained how certain fans’ opinions about the star supposedly undergoing a dozen face transplants left her stupefied in the past:

“It did use to bother me when people were [saying] I’ve had 12 face transplants. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I have?’ I was like, ‘That’s crazy.'”

Yeah, we’d think that was some crazy s**t, too! Alleging that a celeb has had work done is insidious enough, but 12 face transplants?!?! Khloé got serious for a moment, referencing the one nose job that she previously admitted to getting:

“It didn’t bother me. It offended me. I just couldn’t figure out why people thought that. I’ve had one nose job that I love. Like, I want everyone to know. … I don’t care to lie about it. But the transplant thing, I just want to understand why.”

And then, hilariously, she capped it with a joke about the possibility of having an actual face transplant in the future:

“That sounds amazing later in life, but now, I’m good.”

Ha!!!

Ultimately, Khloé acknowledged that all the persistent plastic surgery rumors “do not bother” her, but it’s really the constant comparisons to her equally-famous sisters that make her seethe! Speaking about her connection to Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, Khlo-money explained:

“Just comparing me to my sisters all the time. It’s like, you guys, this is what we look like, so I feel like you should know by now, and enough. Oh, my God, I hear it all the time.”

Interesting!

Sadly, those comparisons are tough to get away from online. After all, the three A-list sisters star on the same show together and spend a LOT of time around each other — both in private and in the public eye. But admirably, Khloé said she’s happy to take the heat from fans if it means Kourt, Kim, and the rest of the fam draws less ire:

“I’ll take it, and I do think I can take it, but I don’t know the rhyme or reason.”

She can definitely take it, and we know that because she’s never been afraid to clap back against it!

Oh, and here’s one more tidbit from Khloé’s podcast chat: her take on the O.J. Simpson scandal! Of course, Perezcious readers know very well how rumors have rumbled seemingly forever about how Khloé was supposedly secretly fathered by Simpson, a longtime friend of Kris Jenner and the late Rob Kardashian Sr.

Clearly, Khloé is fed up with that crap, though. While she laughed about it a little bit during the interview, she was also clearly over the swirling accusations, and said:

“Come up with a new thing. I get it.”

So there you have it! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

