Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Having ANOTHER Baby Together Despite Cheating Scandal: REPORT

According to a bombshell new report, Khloé Kardashian is having another baby with Tristan Thompson.

Of course, the couple already shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson. But they aren’t even an item anymore following Tristan’s jaw-dropping and unforgettable Maralee Nichols cheating scandal, his third with Khloé — at least.

But according to TMZ, the duo is having a second baby. That child will reportedly be born via surrogate, very VERY soon.

Related: Even With A Baby On The Way, Tristan Is Gonna Tristan…

The outlet reports that the birth is “imminent.” As in, “within days.” In fact, one source who spoke to the news org claimed that “the baby may already have been born in the last day or so.”

HOLY S**T!!!

So if that’s really the case, working backwards about nine months prior to now, then it would seem the pair made their decision to have the baby via surrogate before they infamously split up earlier this year and then gave viewers the chance to see it all play out on the family’s Hulu show.

And so that also means the process really started RIGHT before Tristan’s cheating scandal and paternity problems with Nichols were first revealed at the very end of last year.

Wow!

Well, to be fair, fans did recently ponder whether Khloé and Tristan were back together. It doesn’t appear that a relationship reconciliation is the case here. But clearly, there is some kind of serious connection with this reported surrogacy situation. And undoubtedly, between this coming child and coparenting in True’s life, the ex-pair will be VERY involved in each others’ worlds for years to come…

Shocking news status aside, it’s apparently baby season in the KarJenner realm! Of course, Kylie Jenner is enjoying life with another newborn after her (publicly unnamed) son was born earlier this year.

Then there’s Kourtney Kardashian, who has reportedly been working towards adding a young one to her family with new husband Travis Barker.

And we’ve been eagerly covering the daddy desires of Kim Kardashian‘s boyfriend Pete Davidson, pondering the whole time about whether Kim is potentially ready to add to her brood.

From that perspective, then, we can understand the Revenge Body host potentially getting baby fever, as well. Still, in the context of Khloé and Tristan’s personal situation after all the cheating charges… Wow. Just… wow.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? What do y’all think about this??

[Image via C.Smith/WENN/Tristan Thompson/Instagram]