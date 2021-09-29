Khloé Kardashian's New Topless TV Ad Is TOO SEXY For Networks To Air! Whoa!

Get it, Khloé Kardashian!!!

True Thompson‘s momma is clearly feeling herself in a brand new TV commercial for her Good American clothing company. There’s just one little problem with it: the commercial is SO sexy that networks have reportedly rejected it, telling the reality TV star that they can’t put it on television!!!

The 37-year-old Calabasas native is using the commercial to unveil her latest clothing campaign — a brand new “Find the One” angle promoting Good American’s hip-hugging denim jeans. But according to TMZ, TV execs apparently balked at the commercial, rejecting it during the viewing and approval process due to Khloé’s tantalizing, topless teasing!

The outlet claimed that a less-sexy version of the ad “with less side-boob and skin” will be edited now, so KoKo can get her wares on TV. Word has it big sis Kourtney Kardashian is also supposed to star in one of Khloé’s ads, too.

Exciting!

You can see the ad for yourself, by the way!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Hmmm… Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Is that really too salacious for television or nah???

Though Good American apparently won’t be on air for a bit because of all this, the TV rejection may actually do a big favor for the KUWTK star and her company.

Shoot, we’re here talking about it, aren’t we?! In one big way, that ad has already done its job!!!

