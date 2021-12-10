Khloé Kardashian Finally 'Moving On' From Tristan Thompson After Latest Cheating Scandal!

Khloé Kardashian is officially over Tristan Thompson amid the latest legal drama stemming from his alleged infidelity!

As we reported, the NBA star is being sued by Maralee Nichols for child support and pregnancy-related fees after they allegedly conceived a child together in March.

While the news recently resurfaced in the days leading up to the birth of Nicholas’ baby boy last week, the court docs were filed over the summer, shortly after Koko and Tristan broke up.

Now, a source has come out to say that fans should expect the pair to stay that way, telling People:

“Khloé is moving on. Tristan and Khloé have been broken up for a while, and things are okay between them.”

The insider added that the former couple are “focused on co-parenting True,” their 3-year-old daughter.

