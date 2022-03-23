Kid Rock Reveals Donald Trump Once Asked Him For Advice On North Korea & ISIS -- WTF?!

Kid Rock is opening up about his friendship with Donald Trump — and it’s just as stupid as you would expect!

The rock star sat down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson for a lengthy feature that aired Monday on Tucker Carlson Tonight, and during the chat, the Detroit native opened up about just how apparently close he is with the former President.

The rocker — who showed up to the sit-down in a “Let’s Go Brandon”-branded Rolls Royce as an eyeroll-worthy nod to a longstanding, strange conservative meme — talked to Tucker about his time with the former host of The Apprentice. First, the All Summer Long singer, born Robert Ritchie, explained how he first met Trump in 2017 when the then-Prez asked former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin to “bring some interesting people” to dinner. When Kid Rock showed up, he found Ted Nugent was already seated, and the night went from there:

“She called me and Ted, Ted Nugent, and I was like, hell yes. Ended up there. We end up becoming buddies and spend a lot of time on the golf course now. And it’s really weird — I get phone calls from him and stuff. It’s just kind of mind-blowing.”

Oooookay…

At one point later on, Kid Rock recalled a session where Trump asked about phrasing a message for Twitter denouncing terror acts by the Islamic State caliphate. The rock star explained how he was very much in over his head at that point:

“He wanted to put out a tweet. And it was like — I don’t like to speak out of school, I hope I’m not — but he said something like, and I’m paraphrasing — but it was like, ‘If you ever joined the caliphate, and trying to do this, you’re going to be dead.’ I go, ‘awesome, yes tweet that out.’ I was like, ‘I can’t add anything better than [that].’ … He reworded it more political and like a little politically correct.”

Yeah, we would hope so. Still, WTF?!

Trump also apparently brought Kid Rock around while looking at various maps and other pieces of intelligence, as the rocker recalled:

“[Trump would be] looking at maps and s**t and I’m like, ‘am I supposed to be like in on this s**t?’ … I make dirty records sometimes. What the f**k am I doing here?”

That seems like a major security issue!!! Just saying!

And so when Trump asked Kid Rock about his thoughts on a potential solution to persistent geopolitical issues with North Korea, the rocker was taken aback:

“What do you think we should do about North Korea? I’m like, ‘what? I don’t think I’m qualified to answer this.'”

Hey, look, even Kid Rock knows when he’s out of his depth on an issue. Gotta give him the smallest bit of credit for that restraint, we suppose…

Still, Ritchie clearly admires The Donald. Kid Rock explained how Trump is “so much fun” to play golf with, comparing the former Commander in Chief to current leader Joe Biden and revealing this to Tucker Carlson:

“He just knows how to have fun. He doesn’t take it too seriously. He’s engaging. It’s just – he’s just cutting it up, just open with politics. He’s still the same guy. He sits down, he just cuts it up. He just starts cutting it up. It’s just how sharp he is, it’s incredible. And you can see now, if you watch a Joe Biden interview, and you watch a Trump interview, you’re just like there’s no comparison.”

Uh huh…

Cryptically, Kid Rock also claimed that there are lots of people in Hollywood who secretly love Trump. The rock star refused to name the supposed MAGA supporters, but he did say that he learned of this apparent phenomenon while talking with several members of Trump’s White House staff during his administration:

“They were naming ‘out’ Hollywood people, and they kept going like, ‘Yes, they’re in the closet.’ And I’m like, ‘Those people are all gay? That’s nuts.’ And they’re like, ‘No, no, no, they’re closet Trump fans.’ I’m like oh man … that was kind of mind-blowing. Like, I’m not going to talk out of school on these people. They obviously don’t want to be out in the open about it, for whatever reasons they have. But, yes, there’s a ton of them. They have no idea.”

Hmmm…

Do y’all really believe that?

Here is Kid Rock’s interview with Tucker Carlson (below), for those who are interested in all of the rocker’s Trump talk:

And here is more from the MAGA-loving Michigan native, where he talks to Tucker about his bizarre career, the entertainment industry, and other random s**t:

Well that was certainly… something?

Not really sure there are words appropriate for that monstrosity. LOLz!

Oh, to have been a fly on the wall when Donald Trump and Kid Rock were discussing diplomacy in North Korea…

