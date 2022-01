We wish Kiesza was still with a major label. Her music needs to be heard by more people!

She’s still making great tunes!!!

Love Me With Your Lie is 80s sultry synth pop greatness!

This is equal parts old school Samantha Fox meets modern Kylie Minogue!

The gays love this! And so should everyone else!

