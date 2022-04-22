Kim Cattrall & Her Boyfriend Russell Thomas Celebrate Their 6-Year Anniversary!

Kim Cattrall has a lot to celebrate!

The 65-year-old actress just marked her six-year anniversary with her boyfriend, Russell Thomas. How did she honor the special occasion? By posting on the ‘gram, of course! On Friday, Kim shared a brief video of the couple toasting to six years together, along with the caption that read:

“Celebrating 6 years…”

Awww!

In case you didn’t know, the Sex and the City alum first met Russell in 2016. She opened up about their relationship to People back in 2020, saying:

“We kind of liked each other, we kept in touch and then he came out to Vancouver. It was very brave of him because we didn’t really know each other, other than having a few meals together. But he came and we got along great, and we’ve been together ever since!”

As for why their relationship has worked so far, Kim noted to the outlet that it has been “just so easy” with Russell, adding:

“I’m very comfortable around him. He’s a firecracker and he’s got a wicked sense of humor. And he’s easy on the eyes! I love him. And he was worth waiting for.”

So sweet! Cattrall also shared with Extra in 2020 that he “ticks every box,” explaining at the time:

“What I love about us at this moment is we have a connection. There’s elements of art of war, but in a very loving way.”

Cheers to the happy couple!

[Image via Kim Cattrall/Instagram]