Cher Responds To Reports She Kidnapped Her Son To Keep Him From Ex: 'I'm A Mother, This Is My Job'

Cher has finally addressed these WILD kidnapping stories!

Court docs surfaced last month to reveal the 77-year-old singer was accused of abducting her 47-year-old son Elijah Blue Allman. His estranged wife, Marie Angela King, said Cher was trying to stop them from reconciling!

The pair were in the middle of divorce in 2021, but allegedly decided to work on their marriage the following year. In November 2022, they spent several days at a hotel in New York, but — she claims — four men broke into their room in order to remove Elijah from it. Here’s where things get crazy! King says Cher hired the men to take Elijah from the hotel room — and then placed him in a treatment center! The legal documents stated:

“I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by petitioner’s mother.”

Jeez. The momma allegedly took the idea that parents know what is best for their kid a little too far! She remained silent on the matter at first. However, Cher is now speaking out about the allegation and telling People “that the rumor is not true!” However, she didn’t offer her side of it. And her statements are a little… eyebrow-raising?

While the Burlesque actress refused to further comment on the claims, she did share that the private family matter has something to do with the fact that Elijah had been struggling with addiction — and has been for a long time. She told the outlet:

“I’m not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren’t. I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children.”

Anything as in kidnapping? For their own good? Doesn’t it seem like she denied it but is also kind of defending it??

“Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is. But it’s joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them.”

While Cher has had a complicated relationship with Elijah, she insisted she would always be there for her children no matter what:

“I could fill a . . . I don’t even know, something gigantic with what I don’t know [about parenting]. I just keep trying.”

Hmm. Are you buying her story, Perezcious readers? Because we now have to wonder if she didn’t kidnap him, then what did really happen that day?! And why does the Believe singer sound like she thinks it’s OK? We’re going to need some more answers, Cher! Drop your reactions to the statement below.

