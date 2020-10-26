Kim Kardashian Flaunts KILLER Bikini Body After Turning 40! Look!

40 is the new 20 — if you’re Kim Kardashian West anyway!

The momma of four recently rang in her milestone birthday, and is showing off just what 40 looks like with a series of hot bikini photos which she posted to Instagram on Monday. What a way to start the week — and her new decade!!

It’s believed that the KUWTK star jetted to a tropical locale to celebrate with close friends and family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and this stunning new set of snaps is more evidence. In an itty-bitty nude bikini, she highlighted her iconic curves and taut tummy — all set on a dreamy island backdrop.

Take a look at the rest of the smokin’ pics (below):

View this post on Instagram This is 40! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 26, 2020 at 7:39am PDT

Like fine wine, she only gets better with age. Just take a look at the side by side (above) of the reality TV queen now compared to when she was a teen! Talk about a glow-up!!

Happy birthday again, Kimmy!

[Image via Kim Kardashian West/Instagram.]