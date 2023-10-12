Cher Opens Up About Falling In Love With Much Younger BF Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'Never Too Late'!

Cher‘s romance is still going strong! In fact, it sounds like she’s more in love right now!

Perezcious readers know the 77-year-old has made headlines ever since she made her relationship with her much younger boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, public last year. While some celebrities may be bothered by the constant chatter surrounding their romance — and the age gap, of course. Cher, on the other hand? The singer told People she’s “not surprised” by it. In fact, she completely understands how talking about another person’s love life is kind of “fun!” Cher explained:

“Alexander’s got diamond teeth, tattoos, white hair, and he’s way younger. He’s a beautiful man. Also, I think it’s fun to be interested in somebody else’s love life!”

Related: Cher Responds To Claims She Kidnapped Her Son To Keep Him Away From Ex

She gets it! LOLz! As for how their romance started? Cher told the outlet they met “for about 15 minutes” a year ago at Paris Fashion Week. Afterward, a mutual friend gave him her number:

“It was really shocking, because people just don’t give out my number. I had been telling all my friends, ‘We’re too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.’ So I did what I said not to do!”

So he reached out to her? And she resisted the call of the younger man! Inneresting…

But as they say, never say never! Cher broke her dating rule and ended up falling in love with the 37-year-old “because he’s just so special,” saying:

“I hate when people say people are special, but lots of people say I’m special, so I can say that he’s special. No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun.”

Many may feel the couple are “doomed” not to last due to significant age difference – but Cher doesn’t care what the naysayers think. No matter what happens between them, even if they break up, she feels the relationship was “worth it” in the end:

“What I learned is that it’s never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time.”

Aww! And ultimately, Cher is choosing to be happy and “live in the moment” now:

“If you have happiness, you can’t think about how long it’s going to last. You have to think about ‘How does it feel?’ and live in the moment.”

Wow. It’s sounds like Cher is very happy with Alexander! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via MEGA/WENN/AE/Instagram]