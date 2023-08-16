Is Kim Kardashian Breastfeeding A Spider On American Horror Story?!

What in the heck is going on in the new season of American Horror Story?!

The most talked-about aspect of Season 12 is the controversial casting of Kim Kardashian, as she hasn’t exactly proven her acting chops — not at the level of the all-stars AHS brings on each year. But she’s definitely bringing eyeballs back to the promotional material for the long-running FX horror hit.

The latest? She seems to be breastfeeding a giant spider! Look, we don’t know know any other way to say that, she’s got an enormous arachnid latched onto her chest, albeit in the middle, like it’s about to feed on the blood of her bosom. Just look for yourself!

And she isn’t the only one!

Emma Roberts is holding her spider like a baby bump!

Meanwhile Cara Delevingne just looks like a mad scientist ready to inject someone with a spider baby.

First that wild teaser with the baby, now this. We don’t know what’s going on with Delicate yet, but we have to admit we’re more intrigued than we’ve been in years!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram/American Horror Story/YouTube.]