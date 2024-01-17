Kim Kardashian Not-So-Subtly Hints She’s Bringing THIS Back In Big Business Announcement!

Ask and thou shalt receive!

Kim Kardashian is proving that she listens to fans! In a Tuesday Instagram Reel, the SKKN BY KIM founder spoke directly to followers while explaining that she keeps a diligent eye on the comments section of her skincare brand. She said:

“All right you guys, so I have been reading the comments on the SKKN account, and so many of you want us to bring color cosmetics back.”

The multifaceted momma, of course, used to run her makeup line, KKW Beauty, but discontinued it in 2021 to rebrand. But the hype for more makeup is obviously just too loud to ignore! Kim read the following comments from her skincare line’s IG page:

“Kim, we need the makeup, we are dying out here!!!” “Kim, where is your makeup and fragrance! I’m dying for it! The world has been begging you!!!” “Can we get a release date on the makeup though?”

The comments continued at a head-spinning rate, before the reality star calmly teased while blowing a kiss:

“Guys, I hear you.”

The vid then cut to the following date:

“01 26 24”

January 26?! That’s less than two weeks away! She captioned the post:

“We got the hint. Stay tuned for a BIG announcement…

Are YOU excited?? We’ll be waiting!

