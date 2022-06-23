Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Do This DISGUSTING Activity Together For 'Bonding'

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson sure know how to bond in their own weird way!

The 41-year-old reality TV star opened up about her relationship with the 28-year-old comedian in the latter part of her interview this week on The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon. As it turns out, one of her favorite bonding activities with Pete just so happens to coincide perfectly with the launch of her new skincare line, SKKN By Kim! Funny, that…

Related: TikTok Trolls Kim For Having The ‘Most Uncomfortable’ Office Furniture EVER!

The Kardashians star dished to Fallon about how the King of Staten Island lead loves to treat his acne alongside his new girlfriend every night! Explaining that the couple’s very involved skincare routine is a “bonding” experience for both of them, Kim explained how the couple’s dermatologist is amazed that the two of them are so regular in their pimple care scheduling:

“We go to dermatologists together, we inject our pimples together at the same time. The dermatologist is like, ‘Is this contagious? You guys always have pimples at the same time.'”

LOLz!!

Describing skincare as “one of our major bonding things,” Kim said she “knew it was special” with Pete when he did one BIG thing to seal the deal: applying acne medication on her while she was asleep!

The SKIMS mogul recalled:

“I knew he was special when I fell asleep, and I kept on talking all night like, ‘Oh my god, I have this pimple, I have this pimple, don’t let me fall asleep, I have to put pimple medicine on it before I go to sleep.’ I fell asleep, I forgot, and I woke up in the morning with dried pimple medicine on my face.”

After Fallon and the audience cooed, she added:

“Such a gentleman!”

Honestly, that’s true love!

Pete knows how important acne medication is. Back in 2019 he told Paper magazine about his battle with cystic acne, a result of his Crohn’s disease:

“I have Crohn’s, so I have like no immune system. So, I get cystic acne and I have to take extra-special care of my skin so it can still look s**tty.”

He said at the time he was on Accutane. We can only assume he’s been trading skincare tips with Kim — who knows a thing or two about the beauty side of things. Wow, they really are kind of an unexpectedly great couple!

Ch-ch-check out the interaction in the video (below), with the whole thing beginning at about the 7:15 mark:

Love it!

What do U think about Kim’s skincare sitch with her new man, Perezcious readers??

Share your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via The Tonight Show/YouTube/SNL/YouTube]