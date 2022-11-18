Is Kim Kardashian's Cryptic Post About Pete Davidson Moving On?!

Is Kim Kardashian reassuring herself everything’s going to be alright?

As you surely know, Pete Davidson has been dipping his… let’s say toe… back into the dating pool three months after he and the mom of four went their separate ways. The SNL star has recently been spotted with brunette bombshell Emily Ratajkowski, and we’re hearing things are going great!

So of course many fans thought Kim’s Wednesday bikini pics were INTENTIONAL to show her ex exactly what he’s missing. She then doubled down on that speculation Thursday, posting an Instagram pic of her smiling next to a MASSIVE bouquet of flowers, prompting fans to comment things like:

“You know she bought these for herself to make skeet jelly” “When your ex boyfriend moves on and you want people to think you did too… stars, they’re just like us!”

However, that may have backfired as EmRata actually LIKED the post!

Related: Pete Makes His Debut On The Kardashians

Well, Kim may just be over all the games as she posted a cryptic quote to her IG story early Friday morning, which read:

“One thing I realized is that everything always ends up working out. Sometimes even better than you can imagine.”

Is it just us, or does this sound like positive self-talk following a tough situation? The quote continued:

“Remember this when you feel like you’re in a hard place or you feel like you’re being challenged the most. Believe in where you’re headed. See the bigger picture.”

Is Kim in “a hard place” right now? Hmm…

Do YOU think the quote was about her breakup with Pete, Perezcious readers? Or something else? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]