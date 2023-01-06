Prince Harry Claims William 'Wanted Me To Hit Him' During Alleged Attack -- & Takes Petty Shot At Older Brother!

Prince Harry has a lot more to say about that 2019 physical confrontation with Prince William!

As we reported earlier this week, the Duke of Sussex claims his older brother attacked him over an argument about Meghan Markle in Nottingham Cottage several years ago. The 38-year-old accused his brother of calling the Suits alum “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive” during the fight before pushing him harshly. Harry supposedly fell onto a dog bowl that cracked and left him with a visible injury. Pretty nasty stuff!

Now, in a new preview of an upcoming ITV interview with Tom Bradby, Harry is elaborating more on the alleged confrontation! What seemed to bother the father of two most about the interaction with the heir to the throne was William’s desire for him to fight back, Harry shared:

“What was different here was this level of frustration. You know, I talk about the red mist that I had for so many years, and I saw this red mist in him. He wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to.”

If you don’t know, red mist is defined as an “extreme anger that clouds one’s judgment temporarily” by the Collins English Dictionary. Harry admitted he was all too familiar with the feeling after having turned to drugs and alcohol to numb the pain of his mother Princess Diana’s death. These days, he hopes the brothers can form a better relationship — one that does not resort to fighting. He told the journalist:

“I want reconciliation. But first there needs to be some accountability. The truth, supposedly at the moment, has been there’s only one side of the story, right? But, there’s two sides to every story.”

But if he really wants reconciliation, why does he keep putting Will on blast!? Not only is the Invictus Games founder calling out instances like the physical fight in Spare, but he also roasted the Duke of Cambridge for… balding?!

According to Page Six on Thursday, in the book, the Archewell founder shades his older brother for his hair loss. LOLz! This is getting SO petty!! Apparently, the former military pilot wrote about a moment of shock at his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021 when he looked at William and suddenly didn’t see his resemblance to their late mother anymore. He reflected:

“I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little.”

He noted spotting the Prince of Wales’ “familiar scowl” that “had always been the norm” during their interactions. Then, in another section, he called the 40-year-old’s thinning hair “alarming” and “more advanced than mine.” Now, WHY was this memoir-worthy content? Feels like it was only included to make William pissed AF! And would surely produce more than a “scowl” from Willy at King Charles’ upcoming coronation — if he’s invited after all this drama!

You can watch the preview of the ITV interview HERE before it airs on Sunday night. Definitely be prepared for more royal news in this ongoing saga! As of now, Buckingham Palace has no plans to comment on any of the allegations in the book, per Page Six. Thoughts? Can you believe Harry’s going after William’s hair loss? SOUND OFF (below)!

