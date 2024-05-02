Are Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Better As Friends -- Because Kim Would Rather Be Single?!

Kim Kardashian is a single girlie and loving it!

As we’ve been following, Kimmy Kakes and Odell Beckham Jr. called off their short-lived romance sometime back in March (though the specific date is unknown). Earlier this week, sources confirmed the relationship is over for good, with an ET insider insisting they were just “doing their own things lately” while staying friends. But it turns out it might be a little more complicated than that!

Kim and OBJ aren’t just friends because it was too hard to keep their romance going amid their busy lives, as some have suggested. It’s because their chemistry was non-existent! Oof!!

Sources broke it all down to TMZ on Wednesday. They revealed that the SKIMS founder and NFL star are no longer seeing each other because they just weren’t feeling it anymore. And that’s not because of a big fight or bad blood. They simply realized they work better as friends! Maybe that’s why — based on the few times we ever saw them out in public — they were rarely showing off any PDA?? They just weren’t that into each other! Shocking considering they’re both hotties, but hey, it happens!

Also, the model is actually LOVING being single! Sounds like she might prefer being on her own, too! Insiders noted the American Horror Story star is focused on her family and career right now. They claim that adding a man to the equation just isn’t a priority! Understandable. She does have a ton on her plate! And at least things didn’t end with any drama!

Are you sad things didn’t work out for these two? Let us know (below)!

