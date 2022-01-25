Kim Kardashian's Touching Tribute To Late Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler

Kim Kardashian is paying tribute to the late legend Thierry Mugler.

As we previously reported earlier on Monday, the French fashion designer and creative director passed away on Sunday. His team announced the fashion icon’s death on his official Instagram page. And now, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is weighing in with her mournful memorial to him.

In her own IG post published Monday afternoon, Kim shared a carousel of pictures of the pair during various fashion events over the years.

Along with the pics, the reality TV star wrote in part (below):

“My heart breaks. There’s no one like you! Your vision, your transformations, your magic! I am so honored to have known you, spent time with you and be a muse for you. There was so much more for you to show the world and that we had planned to do together, but you already gave us so much.”

And she went on from there, adding more:

“I will never forget our time together around the world and learning from the master himself on what couture really meant! You always said beauty will save the world – and you really believed it was a better place because of the beauty all around! Thank you for the beauty. I love you so much.”

Wow. Very touching.

Here is Kim’s full post:

So sad.

Of course, Kim made headlines back at the 2019 Met Gala while wearing a custom Thierry Mugler minidress (pictured above, from the event) that was covered in white crystals which resembled water droplets. Clearly, their work together was something very, very special.

Sending all our love to Mugler’s family, friends, and loved ones as they grapple with his passing.

[Image via Andres Otero/WENN]