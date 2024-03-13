Kim Kardashian & Bianca Censori Sat Together During Kanye West’s Album Listening Party!

Kim Kardashian was in attendance at Kanye West’s album listening party on Tuesday night — and she was kept company by none other than his new wife!

During the listening event for the disgraced rapper’s Vultures 2 album at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Kimmy Kakes showed up to lend some support. And she ended up chatting the night away with Bianca Censori! In fan footage obtained by Page Six on Wednesday morning, the SKIMS founder, who sported all black, can be seen sitting alongside the former Yeezy architect with her and Ye’s kids, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4. No sign of North, 10, near her momma, though. But that’s probably because she was on stage revealing more controversial details about her forthcoming album. LOLz!

Bianca sported a pink tank top and white tights during the event, which is more skin coverage than we’ve grown accustomed to. Just last month, an insider told DailyMail.com:

“Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids. She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.”

Well, between that and Bianca’s father, it seems like maybe the message got through?? Aside from that, Page Six reported that The Kardashians star and the 29-year-old are on pretty good terms. And it certainly looked like it! See (below):

